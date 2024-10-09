Mumbai Weather Update: City Temperatures Soar 4 Degrees Above Normal Amid Haze And Deteriorating Air Quality

Mumbai shrouded in haze as AQI crosses 100 amid monsoon withdrawal | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department's latest report indicates an uncharacteristic rise in temperatures across Mumbai, with figures reaching 4 degrees Celsius above normal. The city's skyline remains hazy, a persistent issue over the past few days. As of 5:30 PM, Colaba reported a maximum temperature of 33.4°C and a minimum of 26.8°C, while Santacruz observatory recorded a high of 36.4°C and a low of 26.4°C.

Similar to Monday's conditions, haze obscured the skyline again on Tuesday. The mercury recorded on October 8 marked a notable increase, reaching four degrees higher than usual for this time of year.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board's SAMEER app, Mumbai's air quality has deteriorated to a 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 112 reported at 9:50 AM. However, several localities displayed more concerning levels of pollution. For instance, Shivaji Nagar's AQI fell into the 'poor' category, measuring 269. Areas such as Bandra Kurla Complex and Sewri also reported elevated levels, with AQIs of 187 and 143, respectively. Additionally, Siddharth Nagar in Worli recorded an AQI of 132.

Sumaira Abdulali, founder of the Awaaz Foundation, commented on the situation: “Awaaz launched a project aimed at delivering health advisories on air pollution based on official government data. The AQI across most parts of the city has exceeded 100 on October 2nd first time. All our measurements focus on PM2.5 levels, which are more harmful to health.”

She further added, “This is Red Alert for the city, PM 2.5 levels have soared to unhealthy levels. Residents are advised to stay indoors, wear masks if venturing outside, and avoid outdoor physical activities. Keep air purifiers running, use ventilation cautiously, and stay hydrated to protect your health.”

According to Awaaz Foundation’s data, the following areas recorded concerning AQI levels: Shivaji Nagar (269), Bandra Kurla Complex (187), Deonar (143), Borivali (101), and Sewri (187). The current concentration of PM2.5 in Mumbai is 2.1 times above the World Health Organization’s 24-hour air quality guidelines.

In light of the deteriorating air quality, officials have issued a red alert, advising residents to minimize outdoor activities. It is recommended to stay indoors, wear masks if venturing outside, and use air purifiers at home. Residents are also encouraged to use ventilation wisely and stay hydrated.

Current Air Quality Levels in Mumbai:

- PM2.5: 31 µg/m³

- PM10: 84 µg/m³

- SO2: 3 µg/m³

- CO: 363 µg/m³

- Ozone: 13 µg/m³

- NO2: 10 µg/m³