Bengaluru Rains: IMD Predictes Light To Moderate Showers In City; AQI In Poor Category At 121

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city, which is likely to be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms on Monday (October 7). The minimum and maximum temperatures hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is likely to stand at 121, which indicates poor air quality in the city. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the east direction at a speed of 14 km/h. The average temperature is predicted to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for Monday

The average humidity is expected to hover around 54 per cent. The skies are expected to be partly cloudy. Bengaluru saw the sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is likely to set at 06:05 pm. No warning has been issued by IMD for the coastal regions, but a yellow alert has been issued for North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

Scattered moderate rain with thunderstorms are predicted in coastal and hilly districts of the state. According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC), widespread moderate rain and scattered heavy rain with thunder and lightning are likely over coastal and hilly regions of Karnataka.

7.30 AM Update: Foggy Morning in Bengaluru



Foggy Sunday Morning after overnight rains

Weather forecast for upcoming days

The IMD has predicted light rainfall in Bengaluru until October 9, 2024. Meanwhile, the South hinterland is expected to experience heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds until October 9, 2024. The minimum and maximum temperatures are predicted to range between 20 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius.