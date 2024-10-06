Bengaluru Weather: Garden City To Experience Heavy Rainfall With Lightning & Thunderstorms; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The Garden City is set to experience heavy rainfall, and it is expected to be accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Sunday (October 6). The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for the city and cloudy skies are predicted and will remain the same throughout the day. Residents will not get relief from humidity because the city is predicted to experience extreme humidity of 75 per cent. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 38.0, and the wind will blow steadily from the East at a speed of 11 km/h.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Sunday

Bengaluru witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 06:06 pm. The average temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures will dip around 20 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in coastal regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, as heavy rainfall is anticipated with thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

Today, widespread moderate rain and scattered heavy rain with thunderstorms will occur in coastal and hilly districts of the state. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and noted, "Scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy rain with thunderstorm & gusty winds are expected till October 8 over Malnad districts adjoining coastal & coastal districts of the state."

Bengaluru weather for upcoming days

According to the IMD, the rain is expected to intensify in the city with more consistent rainfall in the upcoming days. The minimum and maximum temperatures will range between 20 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively. The wind will likely blow from the East.