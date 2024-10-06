 Bengaluru Weather: Garden City To Experience Heavy Rainfall With Lightning & Thunderstorms; IMD Issues Yellow Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather: Garden City To Experience Heavy Rainfall With Lightning & Thunderstorms; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Bengaluru Weather: Garden City To Experience Heavy Rainfall With Lightning & Thunderstorms; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

According to the IMD, the city is expected to experience heavy rainfall and it is expected to be accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Forecast | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The Garden City is set to experience heavy rainfall, and it is expected to be accompanied by lightning, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Sunday (October 6). The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow alert for the city and cloudy skies are predicted and will remain the same throughout the day. Residents will not get relief from humidity because the city is predicted to experience extreme humidity of 75 per cent. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 38.0, and the wind will blow steadily from the East at a speed of 11 km/h.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for Sunday

Bengaluru witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 06:06 pm. The average temperature is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, nighttime temperatures will dip around 20 degrees Celsius. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in coastal regions, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, as heavy rainfall is anticipated with thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

FPJ Shorts
UP: Villagers Kill 6th & Final Wolf, Ending Months Of Havoc By Predator In Bahraich
UP: Villagers Kill 6th & Final Wolf, Ending Months Of Havoc By Predator In Bahraich
Keanu Reeves Escapes Injury During Professional Auto Racing Debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Keanu Reeves Escapes Injury During Professional Auto Racing Debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Navi Mumbai: 2 Panvel Teens Booked For Morphing Female Classmate's Nude Photo, Sharing It On Instagram
Navi Mumbai: 2 Panvel Teens Booked For Morphing Female Classmate's Nude Photo, Sharing It On Instagram
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Reaches 65.65 Pc, Outperforming Lok Sabha Polls
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Reaches 65.65 Pc, Outperforming Lok Sabha Polls

Today, widespread moderate rain and scattered heavy rain with thunderstorms will occur in coastal and hilly districts of the state. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X and noted, "Scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy rain with thunderstorm & gusty winds are expected till October 8 over Malnad districts adjoining coastal & coastal districts of the state."

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall, AQI In Good Category
article-image

Bengaluru weather for upcoming days

According to the IMD, the rain is expected to intensify in the city with more consistent rainfall in the upcoming days. The minimum and maximum temperatures will range between 20 degrees Celsius and 30 degrees Celsius, respectively. The wind will likely blow from the East.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Reaches 65.65 Pc, Outperforming Lok Sabha Polls

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Voter Turnout Reaches 65.65 Pc, Outperforming Lok Sabha Polls

Caught On CCTV Cam: Man Brutally Beats Another After Being Told Not To Urinate In Public In Delhi's...

Caught On CCTV Cam: Man Brutally Beats Another After Being Told Not To Urinate In Public In Delhi's...

After Reports of Rajasthan Deputy CM Being Detained With Russian Woman From Delhi Hotel, BJP Rushes...

After Reports of Rajasthan Deputy CM Being Detained With Russian Woman From Delhi Hotel, BJP Rushes...

Bengaluru Weather: Garden City To Experience Heavy Rainfall With Lightning & Thunderstorms; IMD...

Bengaluru Weather: Garden City To Experience Heavy Rainfall With Lightning & Thunderstorms; IMD...

UP: Fed Up With Harassment & Blackmailing, Aligarh Woman Throws Acid On Ex-Lover; Held

UP: Fed Up With Harassment & Blackmailing, Aligarh Woman Throws Acid On Ex-Lover; Held