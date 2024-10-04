 Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall, AQI In Good Category
The India Meteorological Department predicted moderate rainfall in the city for Friday. The skies are expected to be cloudy and the wind is likely to blow from the West at a speed of 14 km/h.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 09:57 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | File

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department predicted moderate rainfall in the city and it is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Friday (October 4) in the Silicon Valley of India. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. Today, the wind is expected to blow steadily from the west direction at a speed of 14 km/h. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 18, which indicates good air quality in the city. The average temperature in the city is predicted to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicts moderate rainfall for Friday

Bengaluru witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 06:07 pm. The average humidity is expected to hover around 74 per cent. The skies are expected to be cloudy and it is likely to remain the same throughout the day. The IMD has predicted a downpour level of 7.4mm in the city. No alert has been issued for coastal areas and North Interior Karnataka, but a yellow alert has been issued in South Interior Karnataka for Friday and Saturday as heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and squall are predicted in the city. Scattered moderate rain with thunderstorms are predicted in coastal and hilly districts of the Karnataka.

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Average Temperature Around 24°C, AQI In Moderate Category
Weather forecast for upcoming days

Former WWE Star Nikki Bella Secures Restraining Order Against Husband Artem Chigvintsev Amid Alarming Allegations
Arunachal Pradesh Headmaster Held For Sending Obscene Messages To Minor Students, Faces Charges Of Sexual Harassment
Dow Jones Sheds Big, Nasdaq, S&P 500 Endures War; Oil Boils Slowly On The Exchanges
'Just For The Sake...': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Hasin Jahan Makes Serious Allegations Post Cricketer's Shopping Video with Daughter
The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall till October 8, 2024. Meanwhile, the minimum and maximum temperatures are predicted to range between 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

