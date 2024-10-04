Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall, AQI In Good Category

Bengaluru Weather | File

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department predicted moderate rainfall in the city and it is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Friday (October 4) in the Silicon Valley of India. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. Today, the wind is expected to blow steadily from the west direction at a speed of 14 km/h. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 18, which indicates good air quality in the city. The average temperature in the city is predicted to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

FRIDAY FORECAST FOR BENGALURU



Interesting day coming up for Bengaluru. Lets check the parameters:

1) RH is extended and reasonably dense: +Ve

2) Cape index is spiked: +Ve

3) Steering winds at ~12Knots : Oksish

4) Air-DP temp alignment is narrow… pic.twitter.com/bbVuSSmzg9 — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) October 4, 2024

IMD predicts moderate rainfall for Friday

Bengaluru witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 06:07 pm. The average humidity is expected to hover around 74 per cent. The skies are expected to be cloudy and it is likely to remain the same throughout the day. The IMD has predicted a downpour level of 7.4mm in the city. No alert has been issued for coastal areas and North Interior Karnataka, but a yellow alert has been issued in South Interior Karnataka for Friday and Saturday as heavy rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and squall are predicted in the city. Scattered moderate rain with thunderstorms are predicted in coastal and hilly districts of the Karnataka.

Weather forecast for upcoming days

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall till October 8, 2024. Meanwhile, the minimum and maximum temperatures are predicted to range between 20 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.