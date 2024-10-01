Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Average Temperature Around 24°C, AQI In Moderate Category

Bengaluru Weather Today | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department predicted minimum and maximum temperatures of 21.2°C and 30.2°C, respectively. On Tuesday, the wind is expected to blow steadily from the South-East direction at a speed of 10 km/h. According to the India Meteorological Department, residents are expected to experience warm weather and extreme humidity for the next few days.

The average humidity is expected to hover around 59 percent. The Garden City witnessed the sunrise at 06:09 am and is expected to set at 6:10 pm with cooler temperatures dropping to around 21°C. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 86.0, indicating moderate air quality in the areas.

GM Friends on a warm sunny morning. NEM season has started officially.

We are likely to face another warm-sunny and dry day in Bengaluru.

The UAC near Male has shaped up the convergence zone to the west across our Malnad region and nearby areas. So… pic.twitter.com/9sceKDXAvo — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) October 1, 2024

Today, the skies are expected to be clear as no rain is forecasted in the city. The weather department has not issued any warning in the coastal regions. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka as heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning is expected in the city on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Widespread moderate rain and scattered heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning are expected in coastal and hilly districts of the state. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report for the next five days and reported, "Scattered to moderate rain and scattered heavy rain are likely over the coastal and adjoining hilly districts of the state today."

Weather forecast for upcoming days

Bengaluru is predicted to experience warm temperatures and extreme humidity in the upcoming days. On Wednesday, the city will likely experience minimum and maximum temperatures of 22°C and 31°C.