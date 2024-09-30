 Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Drizzle With Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI In Good Category
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Drizzle With Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI In Good Category

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Drizzle With Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI In Good Category

India Meteorological Department predicted minimum and maximum temperatures of 21 degree Celsius and 31 degree Celsius. Light drizzle is also expected in the city.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department predicted light drizzle in the city on Monday. The minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 21°C and the maximum temperature can rise up to 31°C. Citizens are expected to experience warm weather with an average humidity of 59 per cent.

The wind is expected to blow gently at a speed of 11 km/h from the South-East direction. Bengaluru witnessed the sunrise at 06:09 am is expected to set at 6:10 pm with cooler temperature dropping to around 21°C. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 30.0, indicating good visibility in the surroundings.

Today's weather forecast

Today's weather forecast promises the sky will rain, so plan your day accordingly. If you are planning to go outside of your home, then do not forget to keep umbrella with you. Partly cloudy is expected, and the total precipitation level is likely to be around 20 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Masala: City Carries On 'Ram Bharose'
Mumbai Masala: City Carries On 'Ram Bharose'
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Pets Are Loveable, But Their Owners Need To Train Them,' Says Expert
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Pets Are Loveable, But Their Owners Need To Train Them,' Says Expert
'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai': Anupam Kher REACTS After Police Seize Fake ₹500 Notes With Actor's Face On Them In Ahmedabad
'Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai': Anupam Kher REACTS After Police Seize Fake ₹500 Notes With Actor's Face On Them In Ahmedabad
Tension Sparks Between Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami As Team India Stars Snub Each Other During NCA Inauguration; Video Viral
Tension Sparks Between Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami As Team India Stars Snub Each Other During NCA Inauguration; Video Viral

The weather department has not issued any warning in the coastal region and the parts of North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka but predicted widespread moderate rainfall and scattered heavy rain with thunderstorms over coastal, hill districts, and adjoining coastal districts of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy with thunder and lightning is expected in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X for the next five days and wrote, "Scattered widespread moderate rain and scattered heavy rains are likely to occur in the coastal and hilly districts of the state today, followed by a reduction in intensity."

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall, Average Temperatures To Hover Around 24...
article-image

Weather forecast for upcoming days

Bengaluru is predicted to experience light to moderate rainfall in the upcoming days. The average temperature is expected to hover around 25°C, and the average humidity will likely be around 60 to 70 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Drizzle With Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI In Good Category

Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Drizzle With Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI In Good Category

Haryana Polls: BJP Expels 8 'Rebels' For Contesting Against Party Candidates

Haryana Polls: BJP Expels 8 'Rebels' For Contesting Against Party Candidates

Indian Railways Set To Operate Over 6,000 Special Trains For Upcoming Festive Season, From October 1...

Indian Railways Set To Operate Over 6,000 Special Trains For Upcoming Festive Season, From October 1...

'Congress, Ex-CM Hooda Ran Govt Of Property Dealers’: Amit Shah's Big Claim In Poll-Bound Haryana...

'Congress, Ex-CM Hooda Ran Govt Of Property Dealers’: Amit Shah's Big Claim In Poll-Bound Haryana...

PM Modi Speaks To Mallikarjun Kharge After Congress Chief Falls Ill During Rally In J&K's Kathua

PM Modi Speaks To Mallikarjun Kharge After Congress Chief Falls Ill During Rally In J&K's Kathua