Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Light Drizzle With Partly Cloudy Skies, AQI In Good Category

Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department predicted light drizzle in the city on Monday. The minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 21°C and the maximum temperature can rise up to 31°C. Citizens are expected to experience warm weather with an average humidity of 59 per cent.

The wind is expected to blow gently at a speed of 11 km/h from the South-East direction. Bengaluru witnessed the sunrise at 06:09 am is expected to set at 6:10 pm with cooler temperature dropping to around 21°C. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 30.0, indicating good visibility in the surroundings.

Today's weather forecast

Today's weather forecast promises the sky will rain, so plan your day accordingly. If you are planning to go outside of your home, then do not forget to keep umbrella with you. Partly cloudy is expected, and the total precipitation level is likely to be around 20 per cent.

The weather department has not issued any warning in the coastal region and the parts of North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka but predicted widespread moderate rainfall and scattered heavy rain with thunderstorms over coastal, hill districts, and adjoining coastal districts of Karnataka.

Meanwhile, scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy with thunder and lightning is expected in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X for the next five days and wrote, "Scattered widespread moderate rain and scattered heavy rains are likely to occur in the coastal and hilly districts of the state today, followed by a reduction in intensity."

Weather forecast for upcoming days

Bengaluru is predicted to experience light to moderate rainfall in the upcoming days. The average temperature is expected to hover around 25°C, and the average humidity will likely be around 60 to 70 per cent.