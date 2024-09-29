Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall, Average Temperatures To Hover Around 24 Degree Celsius

Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The city, which has been experiencing a good amount of rainfall for the past two weeks, is set to experience cloudy weather and moderate rainfall with scattered thunderstorms on Sunday. The minimum temperature is expected to be 21 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature to hover around 29 degree Celsius. Today's average temperature is expected to hover around 24 degree Celsius.

The humidity levels are expected to remain high, averaging around 70 per cent, which contributes to a slightly sticky feel. Today, the wind is expected to blow from the Southeast at a speed of 11 Km/h. The city witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:11 pm.

🔴Bengaluru Weather Alert: conditions are becoming favorable for Bengaluru thunderstorms. Great rainfall expected during 3-10 October over Bengaluru due to Rossby waves. Few isolated thunderstorms also possible during next 48 hours..#Bengaluru #Bengalururains pic.twitter.com/z9RkMFWe2i — Bengaluru Weather Alert (@Bengalururain) September 28, 2024

Today's weather

The air quality is in good condition today, with an AQI of 30.0, making it comfortable for outdoor activities despite the rain. This typical monsoon weather pattern is expected to persist throughout the day, and Bengaluru is expected to continue to experience occasional rainfall for the next few days​. Meanwhile, coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

Weather forecast for upcoming days

Karnataka's capital city is predicted to experience minimum and maximum temperatures of 21.97 degree Celsius and 29.93 degree Celsius. According to the local weather department, light rainfall is anticipated on Monday, September 30. The hilly and coastal regions of Karnataka will likely to receive heavy rainfall. Scattered rainfall is expected in South Interior Karnataka.