 Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Showers With Thunder & Lightning; AQI In Good Category
According to the IMD, moderate rainfall is expected in the city. The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 19.51°C and the maximum temperature can rise to 29.95°C.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru weather update | PTI

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department forecasted moderate rainfall in the city with lightning and thunderstorms on Friday. The minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 19.51°C and the maximum temperature can rise to 29.95°C. The average humidity is expected to be 67 per cent.

The wind is expected to blow light at a speed of 18 km/h from the west. Silicon Valley of India witnessed the sunrise at 06:09 am and is expected to set at 6:12 pm with cooler temperatures dropping to around 21°C. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 9.0, indicating good visibility in the surroundings.

IMD predicted moderate rainfall

Today's weather prediction promises the sky will rain, so plan your day accordingly. Cloud cover is expected to persist, which will lead to a cooler feel throughout the day. According to the IMD, the total precipitation level is likely to be around 50 per cent.

The weather department has not issued any warning in the coastal regions and the parts of North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka but predicted scattered to moderate rain over coastal and hill districts adjoining coastal districts of the state. Meanwhile, scattered moderate rain is expected in North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a Weather report for the next five days and captioned, "Widespread moderate rain is expected over coastal and hilly districts adjoining coastal districts of the state, and heavy rain is expected on September 30. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in southern interior districts

article-image

Weather forecast for September 28

On Saturday, the city is expected to experience minimum and maximum temperatures of 20.1°C and 28.14°C. Tomorrow, the humidity will likely hover around 47 per cent. Skies are expected to be cloudy, and total precipitation will likely be 4.3 mm. Bengaluru will witness sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun will likely set at 6:11 pm.

