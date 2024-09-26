Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Intermittent Moderate Showers, Cloudy Skies Anticipated

Bengaluru weather | PTI File Photo

Bengaluru: The Silicon Valley of India experiences a typical late monsoon day with consistent rain showers and cooler temperatures on Thursday. India Meteorological Department predicted intermittent moderate rainfall throughout the day, with the temperature ranging between 22 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius. In the evening, temperatures are expected to hover around 22 degree Celsius, which will give some relief to the residents. The Humidity levels are expected to remain high, averaging around 76 per cent, which contributes to a slightly sticky feel. For those sensitive to humidity, it's best to stay in well-ventilated or air-conditioned environments today.

FINALLY A GOOD SOUNDING CHART FOR BENGALURU



Friends, Its been a long wait, very long wait.

On Saturday night the winds are turning near dead at 850 hpa level.



Windspeed predicted by ECM at 5knots and wind churn also seen. DP-Air Temp diff at -2c.

Seems like a quick turnaround… pic.twitter.com/jUDhlKq6s5 — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) September 26, 2024

Today's weather

As the monsoon season continues, today is forecasted to have intermittent rain showers throughout the day. Today's prediction promises sky to rain, so if you are planning to step out of your house, do not forget to carry a raincoat or umbrella with you. Regarding wind conditions, today's winds are expected to blow gently at a speed of 15 km/h.

The Air Quality Index is expected to stand at 23.0, which indicates good air quality in the city. Bengaluru's weather today is a mix of moderate temperatures, high humidity, and rain. Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been issued in coastal areas, and widespread moderate to heavy rains and scattered thunder and lightning will likely occur in coastal and adjoining regions. Widespread moderate rain and scattered heavy rain with thunder and lightning are expected in North Interior Karnataka.