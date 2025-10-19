 White Tiger ‘Sameer’ Passes Away At Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park
PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image
White Tiger | Representation Image

Tirupati: A 19-year-old white tiger died at Sri Venkateshwara Zoological Park here on Sunday due to age-related ailments, officials said.

"It is with deep regret that the management of the SV Zoological Park announce the passing of our senior white tiger, Sameer, aged approximately 19 years," said Tirupati Zoo's curator Selvam in a press release.

Selvam said Sameer had been under intensive care for age-related complications, and his health gradually declined over the past three months, leading to complete immobility.

Despite daily monitoring and dedicated care from the zoo's veterinary and animal keeping staff, Sameer could not be revived and succumbed to his condition today morning, he said.

The curator said that a post-mortem conducted by expert pathologists at SV Veterinary University in Tirupati confirmed the cause of death as Hydro Nephrosis, compounded by senility, consistent with age-related ailments.

Selvam observed that Sameer was a beloved resident who captivated visitors for over a decade and his presence will be deeply missed by staff and the public alike.

