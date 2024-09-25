 Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall, Minimum Temperature To Hover Around 20°C
IMD predicts moderate rainfall in the city. The minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 20°C and the maximum temperature can rise up to 27°C.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department predicted moderate rainfall in the city on Wednesday. The minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 20°C and the maximum temperature can rise up to 27°C. The average humidity is expected to be 73 per cent. The wind is expected to blow steadily at a maximum speed of 23 km/h. Residents of the city witnessed the sunrise at 06:09 am, with the cooler temperature dropping to around 20°C.

IMD predicted moderate rainfall

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to be 25.0, indicating good air quality in the area. Today's weather forecast predicts rain, so plan your day accordingly. The city experienced sunrise at 6:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:14 pm with a cooler temperature of 20°C.

An orange alert has been issued for coastal areas and South Interior Karnataka due to heavy rainfall, while a yellow alert has been issued for North Interior Karnataka. Heavy rains with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds are expected to occur in north interior districts today, and afterward, rain intensity is likely to be reduced.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a Weather report for the next five days and stated, "Coastal and hilly districts adjoining the coastal districts of the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. By IMD - #OrangeAlert has been issued after which rain intensity is likely to decrease."

Weather forecast for September 26

On Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover 20°C and 29°C. The local weather department has predicted cloudy skies and the humidity is expected to be around 84 per cent.

