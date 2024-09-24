 Bengaluru Weather: Silicon Valley Of India To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers With Thunderstorms & Lightning; AQI In Good Category At 17
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather: Silicon Valley Of India To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers With Thunderstorms & Lightning; AQI In Good Category At 17

Bengaluru Weather: Silicon Valley Of India To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers With Thunderstorms & Lightning; AQI In Good Category At 17

According to the IMD, the city will likely experience moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The Silicon Valley of India will likely experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The city's minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be hover between 20 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius. Residents of Bengaluru will not get relief from extreme humidity, which is expected to hover between 70 and 80 per cent. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 17.0, indicating good visibility in the city.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted

Today's weather prediction promises rainy skies, so plan your day accordingly, and do not forget to keep an umbrella with you if you are planning to step outside your home. The city saw the sunrise at 06:09 am, and the sun is expected to set at 6:14 pm with a cooler temperature of 20 degree Celsius. Cloud cover is expected to persist, which will lead to a cooler feel throughout the day.

Talking about other regions of Karnataka, a red alert has been issued in coastal areas and an orange alert has been issued in North Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in South Interior Karnataka. Widespread moderate to heavy rain and scattered heavy rains with scattered thunder and lightning over the state's coastal and adjoining hilly districts.

FPJ Shorts
S&P 500 & Dow Jones Zooms To Record High; Nasdaq Rejoices Gift From Federal Reserve, Shutters In Green
S&P 500 & Dow Jones Zooms To Record High; Nasdaq Rejoices Gift From Federal Reserve, Shutters In Green
WWE RAW: Rhea Ripley Becomes Cheerleader For Jey Uso, Wishes Him Luck With 'Yeet' For His Intercontinental Title Match Against Bron Breakker; Video
WWE RAW: Rhea Ripley Becomes Cheerleader For Jey Uso, Wishes Him Luck With 'Yeet' For His Intercontinental Title Match Against Bron Breakker; Video
AP BArch Admissions 2024: 2nd Phase Seat Allotment Results To Release Today, Check Required Certificates, Tuition Fee
AP BArch Admissions 2024: 2nd Phase Seat Allotment Results To Release Today, Check Required Certificates, Tuition Fee
'Bell Pepper', 'Hot Air Balloon': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fans Are Aghast As She Walks Paris Fashion Week Ramp In Billowing Red Gown
'Bell Pepper', 'Hot Air Balloon': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fans Are Aghast As She Walks Paris Fashion Week Ramp In Billowing Red Gown
Read Also
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall, Check Temperatures, Humidity & AQI Here
article-image

Weather forecast for September 25

On Wednesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover around 20 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. According to the local weather department, the chances of rainfall are less, whereas the skies are expected to be cloudy and remain same throughout the day. The sun will likely rise at 06:09 am, and the average humidity is expected to be 71 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Highly Deplorable': Bangladesh Lodges Protest Against Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Infiltrators'...

'Highly Deplorable': Bangladesh Lodges Protest Against Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Infiltrators'...

Bengaluru Weather: Silicon Valley Of India To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers With...

Bengaluru Weather: Silicon Valley Of India To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers With...

Bengaluru Horror: Cops Identify Prime Suspect Behind Gruesome Murder Of Mahalaxmi; Efforts Underway...

Bengaluru Horror: Cops Identify Prime Suspect Behind Gruesome Murder Of Mahalaxmi; Efforts Underway...

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Faces Flak From DMK, Opposition Parties For His 'Secularism Is Not...

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Faces Flak From DMK, Opposition Parties For His 'Secularism Is Not...

Chattisgarh: Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Writes Letter To CJI Alleging Of Political Conspiracy Hatched...

Chattisgarh: Ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel Writes Letter To CJI Alleging Of Political Conspiracy Hatched...