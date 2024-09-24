Bengaluru Weather: Silicon Valley Of India To Experience Moderate To Heavy Showers With Thunderstorms & Lightning; AQI In Good Category At 17

Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The Silicon Valley of India will likely experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The city's minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be hover between 20 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius. Residents of Bengaluru will not get relief from extreme humidity, which is expected to hover between 70 and 80 per cent. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 17.0, indicating good visibility in the city.

SOME GOOD RAINS LAST EVENING IN BENGALURU RURAL AREAS to the NW across Nelamangala



Sadly the rains could not slip in to the City.

The Top 3 areas are

BENGALURU_URBAN: BENGALURU_NORTH: Chikkabanavara- 31mm

BENGALURU_RURAL: NELAMANGALA: Nelamangala- 30.2mm… pic.twitter.com/4x3iwacyJQ — Namma Karnataka Weather (@namma_vjy) September 24, 2024

Moderate to heavy rainfall is predicted

Today's weather prediction promises rainy skies, so plan your day accordingly, and do not forget to keep an umbrella with you if you are planning to step outside your home. The city saw the sunrise at 06:09 am, and the sun is expected to set at 6:14 pm with a cooler temperature of 20 degree Celsius. Cloud cover is expected to persist, which will lead to a cooler feel throughout the day.

Talking about other regions of Karnataka, a red alert has been issued in coastal areas and an orange alert has been issued in North Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in South Interior Karnataka. Widespread moderate to heavy rain and scattered heavy rains with scattered thunder and lightning over the state's coastal and adjoining hilly districts.

Weather forecast for September 25

On Wednesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover around 20 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. According to the local weather department, the chances of rainfall are less, whereas the skies are expected to be cloudy and remain same throughout the day. The sun will likely rise at 06:09 am, and the average humidity is expected to be 71 per cent.