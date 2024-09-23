Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall, Check Temperatures, Humidity & AQI Here

Bengaluru Weather Update | X

Bengaluru: The Silicon Valley of India has been experiencing seasonal changes for a few days and now the city is expected to experience moderate rainfall with overcast skies on Monday. Today the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the west at a maximum speed of 19 km/h. The humidity is likely to be around 69 per cent.

Today's weather

The city witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:15 pm with a cooler temperature of 20 degree Celsius. Today the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 14.0, indicating good visibility in the surrounding area. Today's forecasts promise the sky to be rainy so do not forget to carry an umbrella if you are planning to roam outside of your home. Cloud cover is expected to persist, which will lead to a cooler feel throughout the day. In other regions of Karnataka, a yellow alert has been issued in coastal areas, such as North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka.

Scattered moderate rain and heavy rain are expected with scattered thunderstorms in South Interior Karnataka. Today widespread moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms over coastal, adjoining hilly districts and North Interior Karnataka. Weather forecast for September 23The city will likely witness the sunrise at 06:09 and the sun is expected to set at 6:14 pm on Thursday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius. The average humidity level is expected to be 77 per cent.