Bengaluru Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In City, Humidity To Hover Around 70%

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city on Sunday. The city is expected to experience the minimum and maximum temperatures of 20 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius. Residentials of the Silicon Valley of India witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am with a minimum temperature of 19 degree Celsius. The sun is expected to set at 6:16 pm. The humidity is expected to be higher than yesterday and it will likely hover around 70 per cent; those sensitive to such conditions may feel a bit sticky, especially during peak hours.

Bengaluru's weather today reflects the city's unique climate, combining warmth, humidity, and the refreshing possibility of light to moderate rainfall. Winds are expected to be gentle and is expected to blow from the west at 10 km/h. Cloud cover is expected to persist, which will lead to a cooler feel throughout the day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the city.

Talking about other parts of Karnataka, there is widespread moderate rain and scattered thundershowers in the northern interior districts of the state. In coastal areas, scattered moderate rain is likely to occur and scattered moderate rain with thunder and lightning will likely occur in South Interior Karnataka.

Weather forecast for September 23

The minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 21 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius on Monday. The IMD predicts that there will be a probability of light rain, so early afternoon may be the ideal time to enjoy outdoor activities before rain arrives.