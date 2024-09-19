 Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Dry Conditions Until September 21, Says IMD; Check Temperatures Here
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather: City To Experience Dry Conditions Until September 21, Says IMD; Check Temperatures Here

According to the IMD, the city is expected to experience dry conditions for the next two days. The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover around 19 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The Silicon Valley of India has been experiencing seasonal changes for a few days. It is expected to dry for the next two days, starting from Thursday, September 19, to September 20, as the India Meteorological Department has predicted no rain in the city for two days. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 19 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the west at a moderate speed of 13 km/h. The humidity is likely to be around 50 per cent.

Today's weather

The city witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am, and the sun is expected to set at 6:18 pm with a cooler temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 10.0, indicating good visibility in the surroundings. The skies are expected to be cloudy throughout the day. Scattered moderate rain is expected in the coastal districts of Karnataka, and other districts are likely to have dry spells with scattered rainfall. The IMD issued no rain alert in coastal districts of the site, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka. Meanwhile, a scattered moderate rain is anticipated in coastal areas.

article-image

Weather forecast for upcoming days

On Thursday, the city will likely witness the sunrise at 06:09 and the sun is expected to set at 6:13 pm on Thursday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 19 degree and 29 degree Celcius. The average humidity level is expected to be 61 per cent. According to the IMD, the citizens will likely experience light to moderate rainfall starting from September 21.

