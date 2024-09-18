 Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Temperatures Hovering Around 24°C
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Temperatures Hovering Around 24°C

According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies are expected and the minimum and maximum temperatures will hover between 19°C and 30°C.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
Bengaluru Weather For September 18 | The Weather Channel

Bengaluru: The IMD forecasted cooler temperatures in the city. The minimum and maximum temperatures will hover between 19°C and 30°C. Meanwhile, the average temperature is expected to hover around 24°C throughout the day on Wednesday. The average humidity is expected to be 51 percent. The city witnessed the sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:18 pm. The wind is expected to blow steadily from the West at a moderate speed of 19 km/h and the maximum speed can reach up to 23 km/h.

Today's weather

The city's weather is likely to remain stable, with similar temperatures and partly cloudy skies. No alert has been issued for rainfall in Bengaluru. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 10.0, indicating good air quality in the area. IMD has issued no weather alert for coastal areas, North and South Interior Karnataka for today. Scattered moderate rain is expected in the coastal districts of Karnataka and other districts are likely to have dry spells with scattered rainfall.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report for the next five days and noted, "Scattered moderate rain is expected over coastal & hilly districts adjoining coastal districts of the state. Scattered showers are likely over the south & north interior districts. #Monsoon #KSNDMC."

Weather forecast for September 19

The city will likely witness the sunrise at 06:09 and the sun is expected to set at 6:13 pm on Thursday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 19°C and 30°C. The average humidity level is expected to be 57 per cent

