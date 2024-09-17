Bengaluru Weather: Citizens To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Says IMD; Cloudy Skies Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather Today | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The city has been experiencing a pleasant mix of seasonal changes for the past few days, and the weather is expected to be cooler as the mercury is expected to drop down to 19 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can go up to 29 degree Celsius on Tuesday, according to IMD.

The city saw the sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:19 pm. Humidity levels are expected to be moderate, ranging between 50 per cent and 60 per cent. Wind is expected to blow steadily from the West at a speed of 23 km/h throughout the day.

Today's weather

Bengaluru's weather is likely to remain stable with similar temperatures and generally cloudy skies. While, the chances of showers are low in the city. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 11.0, indicating good air quality in the area. IMD has issued no weather alert for coastal areas, North and South Interior Karnataka for Tuesday.

Moderate rain is expected in the coastal districts of the state, and it is mostly dry in other districts with scattered rainfall. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report for the next five days and said, "Scattered moderate rain is expected over coastal & hilly districts adjoining coastal districts of the state. Scattered showers are likely over the south & north interior districts. #Monsoon #KSNDMC."

Weather forecast for September 18

On Wednesday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 19 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius. The skies will likely be cloudy. Moderate rainfall is expected with lightning and thunderstorms.