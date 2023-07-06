Remembering Kargil Hero Vikram Batra On His Death Anniversary

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 06, 2023
7th of July marks death anniversary of the 'Param Vir Chakra' awardee, Capt. Vikram Batra who led the Indian soldiers to victory in the 1999 Kargil War. Here is a brief look into his life and death.
Captain Vikram Batra was born on 9th September 1974 and hailed from Bandla Gaon in Palampur district of Himachal Pradesh.
While growing up he was greatly influenced by the inspirational stories of the “Param Vir Chakra” awardees. As a young boy he would watch the TV serial “Param Vir Chakra” regularly and thereafter often discuss in detail their stories of courage and gallantry with his twin brother Vishal Batra.
Vikram got through the Combined Defence Services Examination and got selected to join the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun in 1994.
As part of Operation Vijay during the Kargil War, Lt Vikram Batra’s unit 13 JAK Rif got deployed in Drass area of Kargil in June 1999 under the operational command of 56 Infantry Brigade.
At 4:35 am on 20 Jun 1999, Lt Batra sent the radio message, “Chanakya …it’s Shershah reporting!! We’ve captured the post! Yeh Dil Maange More” , which later on became the catch-line for the War.
An injured Batra while attempting to save the life of a fellow soldier was hit on his chest by a sniper bullet from the enemy. He breathed his last, uttering the words, “Durga Mata Ki Jai” meaning “Victory to Goddess Durga”, the battle-cry of his Regiment.
Spurred by Capt Batra’s extreme courage and supreme sacrifice, his men attacked through the ledge and fighting like men possessed achieved the objective.
The victory paved the way for a string of victories at Point 5100, Point 4700, Junction Peak and ‘Three Pimples’.
Capt Vikram Batra was given the nation’s highest gallantry award, “Param Vir Chakra” posthumously for his outstanding courage, steadfast resolve, leadership, and supreme sacrifice.
