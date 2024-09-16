 Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Check AQI, Humidity & Temperatures Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Check AQI, Humidity & Temperatures Here

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Check AQI, Humidity & Temperatures Here

According to the IMD, partly cloudy skies are expected with light rainfall. The minimum and maximum temperatures of the city are expected to hover between 18.94 degree Celsius and 29.8 degree Celsius.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather Today | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cooler weather as the minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 18.94 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature can reach up to 29.8 degree Celsius. The Silicon City of India saw the sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:20 pm. The average humidity level is expected to be 49 per cent. The wind is expected to blow at a moderate speed from the west at 23 km/h.

Today's weather

Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 8.0, indicating good air quality in the city. India Meteorological Department has issued no weather alert for coastal areas, North and South Interior Karnataka for Monday. Scattered to moderate rain is expected in the coastal districts of the state and mostly dry in other districts with scattered rainfall.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report for the next five days and said, "Scattered moderate rain is expected over coastal & hilly districts adjoining coastal districts of the state. Scattered showers are likely over South Interior & North Interior districts."

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi
PM Modi Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd: LIC Hous Fin, HUDCO Sammaan Capital Shares In Red, As Major Housing Stocks React To Listing
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd: LIC Hous Fin, HUDCO Sammaan Capital Shares In Red, As Major Housing Stocks React To Listing
Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Rousing 'Sachin, Sachin' Cheers at Shankar Mahadevan's Star-Studded Ganpati Celebration
Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Rousing 'Sachin, Sachin' Cheers at Shankar Mahadevan's Star-Studded Ganpati Celebration
Good News For Mumbaikars! Metro 3 Phase 1 To Be Opened By September-End, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Good News For Mumbaikars! Metro 3 Phase 1 To Be Opened By September-End, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Read Also
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain With Cloudy Skies, Cooler Temperatures...
article-image

Weather forecast for September 17

According to the local weather department, the minimum and maximum temperature of the city will likely hover between 19 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected with a partly cloudy sky.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi

PM Modi Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi

Shocking! Asia's Soundproof Bridge On National Highway 44 'Damaged' Due To Heavy Rains; Structure...

Shocking! Asia's Soundproof Bridge On National Highway 44 'Damaged' Due To Heavy Rains; Structure...

'We Must Completely Eliminate Untouchability,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

'We Must Completely Eliminate Untouchability,' Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Tamil Nadu: 13-Year-Old Presley Shekinah Paints PM Modi's Portrait Using 800 kg Of Millets, Sets...

Tamil Nadu: 13-Year-Old Presley Shekinah Paints PM Modi's Portrait Using 800 kg Of Millets, Sets...

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Check AQI, Humidity & Temperatures...

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Check AQI, Humidity & Temperatures...