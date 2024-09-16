Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies, Check AQI, Humidity & Temperatures Here

Bengaluru Weather Today | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cooler weather as the minimum temperature is expected to drop down to 18.94 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature can reach up to 29.8 degree Celsius. The Silicon City of India saw the sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:20 pm. The average humidity level is expected to be 49 per cent. The wind is expected to blow at a moderate speed from the west at 23 km/h.

Today's weather

Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 8.0, indicating good air quality in the city. India Meteorological Department has issued no weather alert for coastal areas, North and South Interior Karnataka for Monday. Scattered to moderate rain is expected in the coastal districts of the state and mostly dry in other districts with scattered rainfall.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report for the next five days and said, "Scattered moderate rain is expected over coastal & hilly districts adjoining coastal districts of the state. Scattered showers are likely over South Interior & North Interior districts."

Weather forecast for September 17

According to the local weather department, the minimum and maximum temperature of the city will likely hover between 19 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius on Tuesday. Light to moderate rainfall is expected with a partly cloudy sky.