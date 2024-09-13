Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rain With Cloudy Skies, Cooler Temperatures Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather | X

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cooler temperatures on Friday as the Karnataka's capital city is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall with cloudy skies till September 13. The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degree Celsius and maximum temperature can go up to 29 degree Celsius.

The city saw the sunrise at 06:09 am and it is expected to set at 6:23 pm. The average humidity level is expected to be 53 per cent, which is much lower than yesterday. The wind is expected to blow at a maximum speed of 21 km/h from the west.

Today's weather

Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 11.0, indicating good visibility in the area. According to the local weather department, the intensity of rainfall will be decreased after September 13. IMD issued a yellow alert in South Interior Karnataka, whereas no alert has been issued in North Interior Karnataka and Coastal areas. Scattered moderate rainfall is anticipated in North Interior Karnataka and the coastal regions, which is likely to decrease in a few days.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report for the next five days and captioned, "Scattered to moderate rain is expected over coastal and hilly districts adjoining coastal districts of the state. Thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected for south interior districts until September 15."

Weather forecast on September 14

On Saturday, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 19 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius. The skies will likely appear partly cloudy, and the wind is expected to blow from the west at a speed of 21 km/hr. The average humidity is expected to be 63 per cent.