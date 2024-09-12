 Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Drizzle With Cloudy Skies In City, Know AQI, Humidity & Temperatures
According to the IMD, the weather is expected to be cooler today. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 19 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted cooler temperatures for Thursday as the Silicon City of India will likely witness light rainfall with cloudy skies till September 13. The minimum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can go up to 29 degree Celsius.

The citizens saw the sunrise at 06:09 am and are expected to set at 6:23 pm. The average humidity level is expected to be 59 per cent, which is much lower than yesterday. The wind is expected to blow at a moderate speed from the west direction at 24 km/h.

Today's weather

Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. According to the local weather department, the intensity of rainfall will decrease after September 13. Coastal areas are likely to receive scattered moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, whereas scattered showers are expected in Noth Interior and South Interior Karnataka.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report for the next five days and said, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast & #Warnings: (Source: IMD) Scattered moderate rains and scattered heavy rains are expected over coastal & hilly districts adjoining coastal districts of the state."

article-image

Weather forecast for September 13

The minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 19 degree Celsius and 29 degree Celsius on Friday. Skies will likely appear mostly cloudy and the wind is expected to blow from the west at a speed of 21 km/hr. Residentials will likely to get relief from the humidity.

