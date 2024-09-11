 Bengaluru Weather Update: Silicon City Of India To Witness Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies
Karnataka's capital city is expected to witness light rainfall with cloudy skies. The minimum temperature is likely to drop to 20.8 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can reach 29.3 degree Celsius.

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Silicon City of India will witness light rainfall with cloudy skies till September 13, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperature is likely to drop down to 20.8 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can reach up to 29.3 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The sun rose at 06:08 am and is expected to set at 6:24 pm. The humidity level is expected to be 67 per cent and the wind is expected to blow with moderate speed from the west direction at 27 km/h.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 18.0, indicating good air quality in the area. Karnataka's capital city has received no rain alert from the weather department. Meanwhile, Coastal regions are expected to receive scattered moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report for the next five days and stated, "Scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy rains are expected over Coastal & Coastal districts of the state." Scattered showers are likely to occur in North and Interior Karnataka. The intensity of rainfall in the North and South Interior regions of Karnataka will be reduced in upcoming days, said IMD.

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rain In City, Cloudy Skies Anticipated
Weather forecast on September 12

The city will likely experience moderate temperatures with generally cloudy skies on Thursday. The minimum temperature can drop to 19 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature can rise to 29 degree Celsius. The humidity level will likely hover around 65 per cent

