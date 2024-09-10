Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rain In City, Cloudy Skies Anticipated

Bengaluru Weather |

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted light rainfall in the city with cloudy skies on Tuesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 21 degree Celsius and 30 degree Celsius. According to the IMD, the Silicon Valley of India will receive light rainfall with generally cloudy skies, thunder, and lightning till September 13. Regarding humidity, it is expected to be 67 per cent and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the West direction at a speed of 31 km/h.

Today's weather

The city saw sunrise at 06:09 am and is expected to set at 6:24 pm. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 18.0, indicating good visibility in the area. Meanwhile, coastal areas are likely to receive scattered widespread rainfall, which is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms. Scattered showers are likely to occur over North and South Interior districts. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report for the next five days. It stated, "Scattered moderate rain and scattered heavy rains are expected over Coastal & Coastal districts of the state."

ದಕ್ಷಿಣ ಒಳನಾಡು & ಉತ್ತರ ಒಳನಾಡು ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಅಲ್ಲಲ್ಲಿ ಚದುರಿದಂತೆ ತುಂತುರು ಮಳೆಯಾಗುವ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಯಿದೆ. #ಮುಂಗಾರುಮಳೆ — Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (@KarnatakaSNDMC) September 10, 2024

Weather forecast for September 11

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 21 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The local weather department said, generally cloudy skies will appear with moderate rainfall.