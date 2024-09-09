Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Drizzle In City With Minimum Temperature To Drop Up To 20°C

Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light drizzle in the city with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 20°C and 28°C.

The city witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:25 pm. The humidity is expected to be 69 per cent and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the West at a speed of 24 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 20.0 which indicates a good air quality in the surroundings.

Today's weather

The IMD predicts light drizzle in the city and low humidity with cloudy skies. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in Coastal areas and South Interior Karnataka as these regions will likely witness heavy rainfall, which is expected to be accompanied by thunder and lightning. No weather alert has been issued for North Interior Karnataka.

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X for the next five days. It noted, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast & #Warnings: (Source: IMD) Scattered to moderate rains and scattered heavy rains are likely to occur over coastal and hilly districts of the state till September 11, after which intensity of rains will reduce."

Weather forecast on September 10

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 20°C and 28°C on Tuesday. The skies will remain clear, and the humidity level will likely drop 68 per cent. The weather will reportedly be pleasant, but no rain alert has been issued for September 10.