 Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Drizzle In City With Minimum Temperature To Drop Up To 20°C
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Drizzle In City With Minimum Temperature To Drop Up To 20°C

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Drizzle In City With Minimum Temperature To Drop Up To 20°C

According to the IMD, light drizzle is expected in the city and the minimum temperature is expected to drop 20°C and maximum temperature is expected to be 28°C.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Bengaluru Weather | Skymet Weather

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light drizzle in the city with mostly cloudy skies on Monday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to hover between 20°C and 28°C.

The city witnessed sunrise at 06:09 am and the sun is expected to set at 6:25 pm. The humidity is expected to be 69 per cent and the wind is expected to blow steadily from the West at a speed of 24 km/h. Today, the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to stand at 20.0 which indicates a good air quality in the surroundings.

Today's weather

The IMD predicts light drizzle in the city and low humidity with cloudy skies. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued in Coastal areas and South Interior Karnataka as these regions will likely witness heavy rainfall, which is expected to be accompanied by thunder and lightning. No weather alert has been issued for North Interior Karnataka.

FPJ Shorts
Ola Electric Completes A Month At NSE: Shares Continue To Decline; Fall Over 10% In 5 Days
Ola Electric Completes A Month At NSE: Shares Continue To Decline; Fall Over 10% In 5 Days
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Manipur violence: All Schools In State To Remain Closed On September 9 & 10
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
Emergency: From Pak Soldiers Attacking Bangladeshi Refugees To UK PM's Comment On Indians, CBFC Demands Changes In THESE Scenes
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray
54th GST Council Meeting: From Cess To Insurance, Here Are Some Pertinent Proposals In The Fray

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X for the next five days. It noted, "Next 5 Days #Rain #Forecast & #Warnings: (Source: IMD) Scattered to moderate rains and scattered heavy rains are likely to occur over coastal and hilly districts of the state till September 11, after which intensity of rains will reduce."

Weather forecast on September 10

According to the IMD, the minimum and maximum temperatures will likely hover between 20°C and 28°C on Tuesday. The skies will remain clear, and the humidity level will likely drop 68 per cent. The weather will reportedly be pleasant, but no rain alert has been issued for September 10.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi 'Is No Pappu', Says Sam Pitroda At Diaspora Event In Texas, Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi 'Is No Pappu', Says Sam Pitroda At Diaspora Event In Texas, Watch Video

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Drizzle In City With Minimum Temperature To Drop Up To 20°C

Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Drizzle In City With Minimum Temperature To Drop Up To 20°C

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates 2 Terrorists During Anti-Infiltration Operation

Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Army Eliminates 2 Terrorists During Anti-Infiltration Operation

Within Minutes Of Election Result, Nobody In India Was Scared Of BJP: Rahul Gandhi In US

Within Minutes Of Election Result, Nobody In India Was Scared Of BJP: Rahul Gandhi In US

Gujarat: 6 Arrested For Pelting Stones At Ganesha Pandal In Surat; 27 Others Held For Encouraging...

Gujarat: 6 Arrested For Pelting Stones At Ganesha Pandal In Surat; 27 Others Held For Encouraging...