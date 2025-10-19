 Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, October 19, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Lottery October 19, 2025, here:

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Worker Protests Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence After Being Denied Ticket From Bodh Gaya Constituency; Video
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Worker Protests Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence After Being Denied Ticket From Bodh Gaya Constituency; Video
Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To 2-Year-Old Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer: Says, 'Biggest Hug To My Friend, Lilah'
Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To 2-Year-Old Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer: Says, 'Biggest Hug To My Friend, Lilah'
RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Application Fees Here
RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Application Fees Here
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Oct 18, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Worker Protests Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence After Being...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Worker Protests Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence After Being...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: Oct 19, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen...

'Fired Bullets At Devotees...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tears Into SP, Congress Over Ram Mandir -VIDEO

'Fired Bullets At Devotees...': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tears Into SP, Congress Over Ram Mandir -VIDEO

Air India To Operate Special Milan-Delhi Flight To Bring Home Stranded Passengers

Air India To Operate Special Milan-Delhi Flight To Bring Home Stranded Passengers

RJD Women’s Wing Chief Ritu Jaiswal To Contest Bihar’s Parihar Seat As Independent After Ticket...

RJD Women’s Wing Chief Ritu Jaiswal To Contest Bihar’s Parihar Seat As Independent After Ticket...