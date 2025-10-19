Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Worker Protests Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence After Being Denied Ticket From Bodh Gaya Constituency; Video

The RJD worker Usha Devi | X/ @ANI

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) worker Usha Devi staged a protest outside party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s residence after being denied a ticket to contest from the Bodh Gaya constituency.

Usha Devi, who claimed to have been with the RJD since the age of 17, expressed her disappointment despite assurances from leaders like Tejashwi Yadav and Khesari Lal Yadav. She said she had even sought blessings from her parents before beginning her campaign preparations, adding that while she feels let down, her loyalty to Lalu and Tejashwi remains steadfast.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

RJD Candidate Madan Shah Breaks Down After Being Denied Ticket

Meanwhile, tensions within the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have escalated ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, as former RJD candidate Madan Shah broke down publicly outside party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s residence in Patna. Claiming he was denied a ticket for refusing to pay ₹2.7 crore allegedly demanded for his candidature, Shah was seen tearing his clothes and collapsing on the ground after chasing Lalu Yadav’s car. Speaking to ANI, he accused the party leadership of betrayal and alleged that Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had become “arrogant” and inaccessible to workers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shah further claimed that despite Lalu Yadav personally assuring him a ticket from the Madhuban constituency after conducting a caste survey in 2020, the promise was revoked and the ticket was handed to Santosh Kushwaha, whom he described as a “BJP agent.” “I have been with RJD since the 1990s. I am a poor man and even sold my land for the party,” he said tearfully.

The Politically Fueled Bihar Assembly Elections

Meanwhile, the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan are yet to finalise their seat-sharing arrangement. The Congress has so far released two lists of candidates, while polling for the Bihar elections will be held on November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

With Inputs From ANI