 Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission Marks Graduation Of 5th Batch Of Community Innovative Fellows
Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission Marks Graduation Of 5th Batch Of Community Innovative Fellows

The statement said these grassroots visionaries, driven by an unwavering passion to effect transformative change, embody the spirit of innovation that AIM seeks to cultivate, fostering a brighter, more inclusive future for India and beyond.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 05:14 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) on Monday celebrated graduation of its fifth cohort of Community Innovative Fellows (CIFs), according to an official statement.

The statement said these grassroots visionaries, driven by an unwavering passion to effect transformative change, embody the spirit of innovation that AIM seeks to cultivate, fostering a brighter, more inclusive future for India and beyond.

By providing critical support and resources, AIM accelerates the journey of grassroots innovators, aligning their efforts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision which urges grassroots push to achieve 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, it added.

Speaking at the event, Atal Innovation Mission director Deepak Bagla emphasised that these centres serve as beacons of hope, fostering solutions that address pressing challenges in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and financial services.

article-image

"The Atal Community Innovation Centres are not merely incubators of ideas; they are transformative ecosystems that empower local innovators to turn their vision into reality, driving sustainable development and societal progress," Bagla said.

Atal Innovation Mission, a flagship initiative by NITI Aayog, catalyzes innovation-driven entrepreneurship across India.

By empowering innovators and fostering collaborative ecosystems, AIM accelerates societal progress and cultivates a future defined by innovation excellence.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

