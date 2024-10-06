 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Rising Temperatures As Monsoon Withdrawal Approaches, Anticipating 'October Heat'
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Rising Temperatures As Monsoon Withdrawal Approaches, Anticipating 'October Heat'

The weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours predicts partly cloudy skies with a chance of drizzle. Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 33°C and 25°C, respectively.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 02:10 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai prepares for the onset of 'October heat' as temperatures are set to rise significantly following the withdrawal of the monsoon | File image

Mumbai: In anticipation of the impending withdrawal of the monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a minimal likelihood of rainfall in the coming days, heralding the arrival of the infamous 'October heat.' With the typical monsoon withdrawal date slated for October 8, residents can expect a significant rise in temperatures.

The phenomenon known as 'October heat,' which impacts Mumbai annually, is expected to elevate daily temperatures into the range of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius. This increase is primarily attributed to the shift towards dry easterly and northeasterly winds, which will supplant the cooling effects of the monsoon. This rapid escalation in temperature, particularly when combined with high humidity, poses discomfort and health risks for the city's populace.

Looking ahead to next week, thermometers are projected to climb further, with the IMD predicting that temperatures may soar to as high as 36 degrees Celsius by October 8. Additionally, while the heat intensifies, the IMD has warned that thunderstorms may develop in the evenings starting Sunday, as the withdrawal of the monsoon is likely to be delayed.

Recent measurements from the Santacruz weather station indicated a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, representing an increase of nearly three degrees above the seasonal norm. Although a slight reduction was observed on Friday, the IMD anticipates a consistent upward trend in temperatures in the ensuing days.

Sunil Kamble, director of the IMD Mumbai division, provided insight into the factors contributing to the temperature surge. "The imminent rise in temperatures is due to a change in wind directions. The diminishing rainfall activity will result in lower wind speeds, leading to a subsequent increase in temperatures," Kamble stated. "It is characteristic for the city to experience a spike in heat following the withdrawal of the monsoon."

Mumbai Weather Today: October Heat Hits Dream City; Air Quality Reaches 'Moderate' Level
article-image

As Mumbai prepares for this climatological shift, health officials urge residents to prioritize hydration and take appropriate measures to mitigate the effects of the rising heat, thereby safeguarding their health and well-being during this transitional phase.

