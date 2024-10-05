 Mumbai Weather Today: October Heat Hits Dream City; Air Quality Reaches 'Moderate' Level
Mumbai Weather Today: October Heat Hits Dream City; Air Quality Reaches 'Moderate' Level

Mumbai Weather Today: October Heat Hits Dream City; Air Quality Reaches 'Moderate' Level

Mumbaikars to feel the extreme humidity throughout the upcoming week as the October heatwaves hit the city. The temperatures are predicted to be at high levels. Apply sunscreen and stay hydrated as we go through today's weather forecast.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 09:26 AM IST
Mumbai Weather: October heat hits the dream city | FPJ

Mumbai: The temperature in the city will vary between 24˚C and 32˚C. The morning will start with fog or mist, with expectations of becoming partly cloudy later on. The sun will rise at 06:15 AM and is expected to set at 06:14 PM. Winds run at 6.1 km/h.

BMC guarantees sufficient water supply as Mumbai lakes reach 99.42% capacity. High tides predicted by tide-forecast.com at 1:07 AM (4.22 m) and 12:58 PM (3.95 m). Low tides are expected at 6:58 AM, measuring 1.29 metres, and at 7:01 PM, measuring 0.61 metres.

Mumbai Weekly Weather

IMD forecasts high levels of humidity as the city experiences a heatwave in October. There is a small chance of thunderstorms and drizzles.

October 6: The temperature is expected to fluctuate between 24˚ and 33˚ degrees Celsius. There is a prediction of rain or thunderstorms occurring in the evening or night hours.

October 7: The temperature is expected to range from 25 to 34 degrees Celsius. Just like now, rain or thunderstorms are expected later in the evening or at night.

October 8: The temperatures will vary between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius. There will be a mixture of clouds and sun in the sky all day.

Mumbai Gets Blanketed By Layer Of Haze Affects Visibility As Air Quality Dips To 'Poor'
October 9: Expect temperatures to range from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius and the sky will be partially cloudy.

