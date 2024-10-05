Mumbai Weather Today: October Heat Hits Dream City; Air Quality Reaches 'Moderate' Level

Mumbai Weather: October heat hits the dream city | FPJ

Mumbai: The temperature in the city will vary between 24˚C and 32˚C. The morning will start with fog or mist, with expectations of becoming partly cloudy later on. The sun will rise at 06:15 AM and is expected to set at 06:14 PM. Winds run at 6.1 km/h.



BMC guarantees sufficient water supply as Mumbai lakes reach 99.42% capacity. High tides predicted by tide-forecast.com at 1:07 AM (4.22 m) and 12:58 PM (3.95 m). Low tides are expected at 6:58 AM, measuring 1.29 metres, and at 7:01 PM, measuring 0.61 metres.

Mumbai Weekly Weather

IMD forecasts high levels of humidity as the city experiences a heatwave in October. There is a small chance of thunderstorms and drizzles.



October 6: The temperature is expected to fluctuate between 24˚ and 33˚ degrees Celsius. There is a prediction of rain or thunderstorms occurring in the evening or night hours.

October 7: The temperature is expected to range from 25 to 34 degrees Celsius. Just like now, rain or thunderstorms are expected later in the evening or at night.

October 8: The temperatures will vary between 26 and 35 degrees Celsius. There will be a mixture of clouds and sun in the sky all day.

October 9: Expect temperatures to range from 26 to 34 degrees Celsius and the sky will be partially cloudy.