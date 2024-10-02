Mumbai Gets Blanketed By Layer Of Haze Affects Visibility As Air Quality Dips To 'Poor'

Mumbai News: City Experiences Poor Air Quality Causin Smog | File

Mumbai: The city was engulfed in a thick layer of haze earlier in the day on October 2, as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) is classified as 'poor' by IMD due to deteriorating air quality. Videos of the haze causing low visibility are rapidly spreading online. Mumbai has experienced poor air quality since Tuesday as rain and clouds have shifted northward.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A layer of haze was seen engulfing several parts of Mumbai earlier today.



Visuals around Marine Drive, early morning today. pic.twitter.com/zJKfWICh7F — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2024

Today's weather reports indicate that humidity levels are rising to dangerous levels, and the thickness of haze has significantly increased. The wind speed is at 10 km/h, setting a low for wind speeds in recent weeks.

Visuals are taking the rounds on social media where the city feels as if its hidden behind thick invisibility. Cars are seen coming out of a thick layer of haze. This has not only raised health and environmental concerns but also safety concerns.

Lonavala❌

Thane✅

People staying on higher floors in Mumbai today woke up to 0 visibility! Also Poor AQI & high humidity. Scenes from Thane #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/dwn5GV5wgi — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) October 2, 2024

Such haze has become common after Diwali festivities as the practicals from firecrackers settle in the atmosphere. A diwali is still a month away, this increase in haze has created sense of concern amongst the citizens.

What Causes Haze?

Haze or smog occurs as the particles from the pollution in the air is reflected which gives a thick foggy view, this mainly happens due to poor weather or air conditions in the region.

What Are The Causes Of Haze?

Multiple reasons are responsible for the deteriorating air quality in Mumbai, including a few mentioned below:

Rising Vehicle Emissions: The increasing quantity of cars on the streets releases toxic chemicals, making the situation worse.

Urbanisation and Industrialisation: Quick urbanisation and industrial expansion result in the emission of high levels of pollutants into the air.

Unfavourable weather conditions such as temperature inversions and low wind speeds cause pollutants to be trapped close to the ground, exacerbating the issue.