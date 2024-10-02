Mumbai Weather Update: Foggy Skies Surround The Dream City; Air Quality Remains Poor

Fog takes over the city of Mumbai | File

The temperatures in Mumbai on October 2 from minimum 27.4 oC and maximum at 33 oC while the humidity is at 83% while the wind is blowing at a speed of 8 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and is expected to set at 06:26 PM.



Today's AQI in Mumbai is 168.0, signalling a low air quality level in the city. Kids and individuals with respiratory issues, like asthma, should reduce extended time spent outside. Knowing the AQI assists in making informed choices about one's health and daily schedule.

People living in the maximum city can anticipate a mostly cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle all day on Gandhi Jayanti. The city's humidity may be relieved by the weather conditions, resulting in a cooler environment.

Thick Dense Cloud Bands could be seen just South and West of Mumbai and Pune, respectively🌧⛈️ pic.twitter.com/6DpPwC34XE — Weather Interpreter Tanny ⛈️🌤️ (@tan_5989) October 1, 2024

After a substantial rainfall of 657 millimetres in September, almost 80 percent higher than the monthly average of 360 mm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light to moderate showers in the city for the next 3 to 4 days. This is happening as the monsoon season is forecasted to end in October.

Weather Forecast For The Week



When thinking about the upcoming week in Mumbai, locals should anticipate different weather patterns. On October 2nd, Gandhi Jayanti is observed, with a forecast of mostly cloudy weather and a chance of light rain or drizzle, with temperatures ranging from 25°C to 32°C. The same weather conditions will continue on October 3, with temperatures staying within the range of 25 to 31 degrees Celsius, along with additional light rain or drizzle.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Smog reduces visibility in Navi Mumbai’s Kharghar area.#MumbaiNews #MumbaiWeather



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/wOpcL4Lyg7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 2, 2024

The weather will change slightly on October 4, with some clouds in the afternoon and evening, and temperatures ranging from 23 to 32 degrees Celsius. On October 5, the weather will continue to have a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 32 degrees Celsius. There is a forecast of rain on October 6, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 33 degrees Celsius. On October 7, residents can anticipate another partly cloudy day, with temperatures varying from 24 to 33 degrees Celsius. In general, the upcoming week will include a combination of clouds and intermittent rain, which is typical of the city's monsoon climate.