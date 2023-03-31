Mumbai Weather: Parts of city, MMR witness light rains; AQI 'satisfactory' | PTI

Mumbai has been experiencing good air days after a spell of unseasonal rains.

On Friday morning a light drizzle was witnessed in Mumbai, Palghar and parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

On Friday morning, Mumbai's temperature was 27.4°C while the humidity was 73%.

As expected light rains in few parts of mumbai. Want rains in thane too🌧️🌧️#Mumbairains https://t.co/zVVpTEuLCd — SkyWatch Weather India (@SkyWatchUpdates) March 31, 2023

Should we declare march 2023 as an official monsoon month for mumbai? #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/4nWe7BT0Gv — SkyWatch Weather India (@SkyWatchUpdates) March 31, 2023

As expected light rains in few parts of mumbai. Want rains in thane too🌧️🌧️#Mumbairains https://t.co/zVVpTEuLCd — SkyWatch Weather India (@SkyWatchUpdates) March 31, 2023

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see generally cloudy sky for the next 24 hours and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 30°C and 24°C respectively.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 94 as of 9 am on Friday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 94 and 88 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 108 AQI · Moderate

Worli: 68 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 93 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 83 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 87 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 61 AQI · Satisfactory