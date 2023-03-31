 Mumbai Weather: Parts of city, MMR witness light rains; AQI 'satisfactory'
On Friday morning a light drizzle was witnessed in Mumbai, Palghar and parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Mumbai has been experiencing good air days after a spell of unseasonal rains.

On Friday morning, Mumbai's temperature was 27.4°C while the humidity was 73%.

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see generally cloudy sky for the next 24 hours and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 30°C and 24°C respectively.

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 94 as of 9 am on Friday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 94 and 88 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Colaba: 108 AQI · Moderate

Worli: 68 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 93 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 83 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 87 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 61 AQI · Satisfactory

