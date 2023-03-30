Mumbai Weather: City likely to witness light rains on March 31; AQI 'moderate' | PTI

Mumbai has been experiencing good air days for a while now due to the unseasonal showers after almost four months of ‘poor’ air.

As per the weather blog Vagaries of the Weather, Mumbai, Dahanu, Palghar, and Thane regions may see some clouds with light showers (in some parts) around March 31.

The blog added that light showers are possible in some areas of Nashik, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon districts around March 31.

On Thursday, Mumbai's temperature was 25.8°C while the humidity was 75%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see generally cloudy sky for the next 24 hours and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 30°C and 24°C respectively.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 111 as of 9 am on Thursday, putting it in the 'moderate' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 111 and 109 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 156 AQI · Moderate

Worli: 81 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 125 AQI · Moderate

Mazagaon: 110 AQI · Moderate

Bhandup: 106 AQI · Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 88 AQI · Satisfactory