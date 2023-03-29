Mumbai Weather: City's AQI 'moderate'; mercury at 24°C | File

Mumbai has been experiencing good air days for nearly a week now due to the unseasonal showers after almost four months of ‘poor’ air.

Following the rains, the temperature of Mumbai has been rising. On Wednesday morning, the city's temperature was 25.4°C and the humidity was 80%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see partly cloudy sky for the next 48 hours and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 24°C and 31°C respectively.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 102 as of 9 am on Wednesday, putting it in the 'moderate' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 102 and 97 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 135 AQI · Moderate

Worli: 80 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 101 AQI · Moderate

Mazagaon: 103 AQI · Moderate

Bhandup: 99 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 152 AQI · Moderate