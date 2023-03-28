Mumbai Weather: City's air 'good' after months of bad air quality, AQI at 33; IMD says clear skies for 48 hours | File

Unseasonal rains lashed parts of the country a fortnight ago; the city also received plenty of the same which has brought much needed respite from the poor air quality.

Following the rains, the temperature of Mumbai is also soaring. On Tuesday morning, the city's temperature was 24.6oC and the humidity was 80%.

Mumbai Weather

The IMD said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky for the next 48 hours and the maximum and minimum temperatures will likely be around 34oC and 22oC respectively.

Air quality Index

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 33 as of 9 am on Tuesday, putting it in the 'satisfactory' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 80 units, respectively.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 75 AQI · Satisfactory

Worli: 51 AQI · Satisfactory

Malad: 63 AQI · Satisfactory

Mazagaon: 69 AQI · Satisfactory

Bhandup: 76 AQI · Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 186 AQI · Moderate