 Mumbai Weather: Light rains in city for second consecutive day; AQI satisfactory at 61
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Mumbai Weather: Light rains in city for second consecutive day; AQI satisfactory at 61 | File

Light rains were witnessed in several parts of the city for the second consecutive day on Sunday.

Mumbai's temperature on Sunday was 29°C while the humidity was 76%.

According to the IMD's temperature forecast for May, most of Maharashtra will experience a relatively cooler summer. 

Though parts of Konkan and Vidarbha may continue to be hot during the day, most of Maharashtra may experience cooler nights beginning next month.

The weather agency said that light rain or thundershowers are likely on Sunday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C & 26°C on Sunday.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 61.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

Colaba · 65 AQI Satisfactory

Mazgaon · 36 AQI Good

Malad · 65 AQI Satisfactory

Borivali· 55 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 61 AQI Satisfactory

