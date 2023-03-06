Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rainfall tomorrow even as mercury rises

Representative | File

The air quality in Mumbai is severely deteriorating. Since November 2022, the city's AQI has continued to swing in the range of 'poor' to 'very poor'.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai on Sunday was 'poor' at 218 (poor). Far worse than that of Delhi, which recorded an AQI of 115 (moderate).

On Monday morning, the city's temperature stood at 28.8°C while the humidity was 37%.

The IMD in its daily forecast predicted the possibility of light rainfall or drizzle on March 7.

If the rainfall is between light to moderate, then the pollutants in the air may get washed away. However, if there is only a light drizzle then the moisture may absorb the pollutants and remain in the air which will result in the formation of smog.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will partly clear for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 23°C, respectively.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI stood at 215 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 215 and 148 units, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 283 AQI Poor

Worli: 156 AQI Moderate

Sion: 315 AQI Very Poor

Chembur: 320 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 313 AQI Very Poor

Navi Mumbai: 302 AQI Very Poor

Mazagaon: 145 AQI Moderate