Good news for Mumbaikars! Possible respite from bad air

Mumbaikars may experience some respite from the ongoing bad air quality of the city this week, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of rainfall over the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai on Sunday was worse than Delhi with an AQI of 218 (poor) while Delhi was at 115 (moderate).

The air quality of Mumbai has continued to swing in the range of 'poor' to 'very poor' category since November 2022 (post the monsoon season) and on several days has seen its air quality sink deeper than India's capital which has for years struggled with very high pollution levels during winter. The civic body in their budget this year identified the four major contributing factors to Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality as - road and construction dust, traffic congestion, industries/power sectors, and burning of waste; and have said that they have initiated plans to curb the air pollution.

Meanwhile, as a temporary relief for the citizens, the IMD's prediction of rainfall over the city may wash away some pollutants. However, on the flip side, in case there is only light drizzle, it may increase the AQI as the pollutants get trapped in moisture resulting in smog.

The IMD has indicated cloudy skies with the possibility of thundershowers and light rain on Monday and Tuesday. This is an unseasonal rainfall due to the interactions of the westerly and easterly winds.According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Project Director, Gufran Beig, the city may witness a decline or a rise in the air quality depending on the amount of rainfall over the city. In case the rainfall is between light to moderate then the pollutants in the air may wash away, but if it is just a light drizzle then the moisture may absorb the pollutants and remain in the air which will result in the formation of smog.

On Sunday, the major regions in the city that were responsible for the rise in AQI included Chembur (320) which was in the 'very poor' category, while Colaba (283), Bhandup (239) and Malad (228) were in the 'poor' category. An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.On Sunday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 38.1 degrees Celsius, with 68% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 24.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 36.1 degrees Celsius, with 79% relative humidity.