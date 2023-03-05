Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts rainfall on Holi; AQI remains 'poor' | PTI

Even as Mumbai experiences maximum temperatures above the normal level, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted light rainfall between March 6-7.

The drizzle may provide much-needed respite from the soaring temperatures and the consistently poor AQI.

On rainy days, most of the common pollutants in the air are washed away, thus improving the air quality. This phenomenon is called Wet deposition.

Wet deposition refers to the natural processes by which material is removed (or "scavenged") and delivered to the Earth's surface by air hydrometeors (cloud and fog drops, rain, and snow).

"The city has already started experiencing cloudy skies towards the evening time. This weather system is due to the interactions of the westerly winds (carrying moisture responsible for rain) with the easterly winds (dry winds responsible for hot climate). These interactions usually result in thunderstorms and drizzles,” said an IMD official.

“This weather phenomenon causes a temporary drop in temperature but may cause even higher temperature and humidity after the drizzles and thunderstorms are over,” added the official.

On Sunday morning, the city's temperature stood at 25.01°C while the humidity was 68%.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 286 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 286 and 177 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 23°C, respectively today.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 306 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 304 AQI Very Poor

Sion: 335 AQI Very Poor

Malad: 266 AQI Poor

Bhandup: 314 AQI Very Poor

Navi Mumbai: 252 AQI Poor

Mazagaon: 283 AQI Poor