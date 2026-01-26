89-Year-Old MFB's Turn Table Ladder Destroyed In 1944 Mumbai Dock Fire Restored |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has restored the historic 'turn table ladder' vehicle, built in 1937 and instrumental in dousing the devastating cargo ship fire at Mumbai Dock in 1944. The restored historic vehicle will be unveiled by the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on the occasion of Republic Day on Monday at the BMC headquarters.

This historic fire engine with a 'turntable ladder' was manufactured in 1937 by the Leyland company in England. It was inducted into the Mumbai Fire Department fleet on 24 September 1941. At that time, this was considered a state-of-the-art ladder to reach high-rise buildings, warehouses and high areas in the port area. This ladder was made entirely of iron structure. It could be rotated manually or by a simple mechanical method.

On April 1944, when the cargo ship loaded with ammunition, explosives, fuel and war materials caught fire, MFB personnel personnel took up rescue work with the help of a vehicle equipped with a 'turn table ladder'. The tasks such as reaching the high warehouses of the port to extinguish the fire, rescuing those trapped around the ship and lowering the injured were carried out continuously with the help of this vehicle. Many people died in this accident. However, the tireless efforts of the MFB personnel saved many lives.

The 'turn table ladder' since then fell into disrepair over time and was preserved as a memorial at the headquarters of the Mumbai Fire Department, i.e. the Byculla Fire Station.

Keeping in mind it's historic importance, industrialist Gautam Singhania, agreed to give the vehicle a new lease of life and the repair work of this vehicle at the Super Car Club Garage. The idea was proposed by Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani.

The historic vehicle has been restored with a new look.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/