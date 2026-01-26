Shiv Sena UBT And Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Emerge As Kingmakers In Chandrapur Municipal Corporation

The political equation in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation has taken a dramatic turn following a strategic move by the Shiv Sena UBT faction and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. | Photo by: Swapnil Sakhare FPJ

Chandrapur: The political equation in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation has taken a dramatic turn following a strategic move by the Shiv Sena UBT faction and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. With no single party securing a clear majority in the recent civic elections at Chandrapur, the battle for power has intensified, placing the Thackeray faction, Vanchit and independent corporators in the decisive role of kingmakers.

UBT steps up

As the race to form the civic body gathers momentum, all eyes are now on who will claim the mayor’s post. Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have stepped up efforts to secure the support of smaller groups and independents.

Local Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders are set to meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray to brief him on the evolving political situation in Chandrapur. District chief Sandeep Girhe said to the media the party is optimistic about staking claim to the mayor’s post.

“We will inform party chief Uddhav Thackeray about the political situation in Chandrapur. We are positive about securing the mayor’s position and will place our demands before him,” Girhe said. “Our inclination will be towards the party that is ready to give us the mayor’s post,” he stated.

Numbers game

Shiv Sena (UBT) contact chief Prashant Kadam said the election was contested as an alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. “Eight of our corporators have been elected, and two independents are supporting us. However, our official group is yet to be formally registered,” he said.

Kingmaker position

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Kadam remarked sarcastically, “The Congress is in a situation where food is served, but it cannot eat,” hinting at its inability to convert numbers into power.

On power-sharing, Kadam laid down clear conditions. “Our demand is that the mayor’s post should be with us for two-and-a-half years. If that is not possible, then the deputy mayor’s post and the chairmanship of the standing committee must be with us for the same period,” he said. Emphasising the uncertainty of the situation, he added, “The final decision will be taken by Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the current strength in the Chandrapur Municipal Corporation, the Congress has 27 corporators, while the BJP has 23. Shiv Sena (UBT) has six corporators, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi two, and two independents, along with six members from other groups. It is also being claimed that two independents are backing the Thackeray faction.

To reach the magic majority figure, the Congress needs seven more corporators, while the BJP requires 11. This arithmetic has elevated the Thackeray faction, Vanchit and independents to a pivotal position in deciding the future leadership of the civic body.

