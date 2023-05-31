 Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts mainly clear sky with humid conditions in the city for 48 hours, AQI satisfactory at 59
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather: IMD predicts mainly clear sky with humid conditions in the city for 48 hours, AQI satisfactory at 59

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts mainly clear sky with humid conditions in the city for 48 hours, AQI satisfactory at 59

On Wednesday, residents in Mumbai woke up to a temperature of 31.6oC with humidity at 69%.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts mainly clear sky with humid conditions in the city for 48 hours, AQI satisfactory at 59 | File

Mumbaikars who might be eagerly waiting for rains need to wait a little more as the weather services predict sunny and humid conditions in the city on May 31 and early June. The summer vacation might be ending on calendars but the heat seems to not go away until the next two days, with clear sky and humidity predicted by the  India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Wednesday, residents in Mumbai woke up to a temperature of 31.6oC with humidity at 69%. Furthermore, IMD in its forecast for the city said that until Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35oC & 27oC respectively.

Read Also
Heatwave alert: IMD announces increased maximum temperatures across THESE states in next 4 days
article-image

Apart from Mumbai, other regions of Maharashtra were also hinted of observing mostly similar weather conditions. Mainly sunny weather to prevail in districts of Konkan-Goa , Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the initial week of June, the weather report read while adding that "light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts South Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 59.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Powai: 63

Borivali: 74

Malad: 77

BKC: 116

Colaba: 125

Read Also
Delhi Weather: IMD issues thunderstorm warning in NCR including Ghaziabad, Indirapuram and other...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai court sentences 6-year jail to 5 men for robbery on local train

Mumbai court sentences 6-year jail to 5 men for robbery on local train

Maharashtra Oral Hygiene Campaign: State appoints 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar ‘Smile...

Maharashtra Oral Hygiene Campaign: State appoints 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar ‘Smile...

CM Eknath Shinde: Development of industrial corridors top priority

CM Eknath Shinde: Development of industrial corridors top priority

9 Years of BJP Govt: Party plans 30-day nationwide outreach

9 Years of BJP Govt: Party plans 30-day nationwide outreach

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts mainly clear sky with humid conditions in the city for 48 hours, AQI...

Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts mainly clear sky with humid conditions in the city for 48 hours, AQI...