Mumbai Weather: IMD predicts mainly clear sky with humid conditions in the city for 48 hours, AQI satisfactory at 59

Mumbaikars who might be eagerly waiting for rains need to wait a little more as the weather services predict sunny and humid conditions in the city on May 31 and early June. The summer vacation might be ending on calendars but the heat seems to not go away until the next two days, with clear sky and humidity predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Wednesday, residents in Mumbai woke up to a temperature of 31.6oC with humidity at 69%. Furthermore, IMD in its forecast for the city said that until Friday, the maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 35oC & 27oC respectively.

Apart from Mumbai, other regions of Maharashtra were also hinted of observing mostly similar weather conditions. Mainly sunny weather to prevail in districts of Konkan-Goa , Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the initial week of June, the weather report read while adding that "light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts South Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 59.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Powai: 63

Borivali: 74

Malad: 77

BKC: 116

Colaba: 125