Heatwave alert: IMD announces increased maximum temperatures across THESE states in next 4 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that heatwaves are expected to return to central India from Saturday, resulting in harsher summers. Northwest and Central India may witness a rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius starting from Saturday onwards.

Impact of heatwave across states

The current heatwave episode will primarily affect pockets in south Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan, and north Madhya Pradesh from Saturday to Tuesday, May 20-23.

Temperature forecast for the next few days

According to the IMD, temperatures in northwest India will increase by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next four days, followed by a decrease of 2-4 degrees thereafter. Central Indian states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will experience a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, with no significant change thereafter.

Similarly, central India and Maharashtra will not see any significant changes in maximum temperature. In eastern India, there will be no significant change in maximum temperature over the next 48 hours, followed by a rise of 2-3 degrees. The rest of India is expected to have no significant change in maximum temperature over the next five days, as per the IMD's report.

Heatwave conditions forecast across states

During the period of May 19-23, heatwave conditions are likely to occur in isolated pockets in south Uttar Pradesh on the 20th and 22nd of May. West Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh will experience heatwave-like conditions on May 20-21. Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh will witness a rise in temperature between May 21 and 23.

Additionally, states such as Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and other Konkan regions can expect highly humid air and high temperatures, leading to hot and humid weather in these areas over the next five days.

What are heatwave conditions?

Heatwave conditions are declared in plains when local mercury levels are expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius and the temperature rises by 5-6 degrees Celsius above the region's normal temperatures.