Heatwave alert: Delhi to experience warm weather, temperature rise next week

Delhi is likely to experience a warm day with the mercury expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. The weather agency has further issued a heatwave alert to several regions across the country, including parts of the national capital and its neighbours.

Delhi-NCR region which has in the recent past witnessed light rain to soothe scorching heat would experience no rainfall for the next few days and continue to sweat under the sunny sky. Strong winds may blow between May 19 and 24 as a slight relief from the heatwave for residents.

Delhi AQI

At 8.30 am on Friday, the relative humidity was at 57%. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 130 around 9.00 am, SAFAR data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

No rain, heatwave ahead

Meanwhile, IMD said in its weather report that light rain in isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on Friday. There is also a forecast of heatwave during the day.

A heatwave alert was issued in the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh for the next two days. However, north-east may get heavy rains for the next five days, predicted IMD.

Mumbai weather

Similar to Delhi, Mumbai too isn't expecting rainfall in the next few days of May. The weather agency has predicted sunny and humid conditions for the city and its suburbs until Sunday, May 21.