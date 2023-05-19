 Mumbai weather: No rain, mainly clear sky with humid condition to prevail in city and suburbs until Sunday; AQI satisfactory at 65
Mumbai weather: No rain, mainly clear sky with humid condition to prevail in city and suburbs until Sunday; AQI satisfactory at 65

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 65.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 09:53 AM IST
Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai is expected to witness sunny summer this May and see clear skies with hot weather for the next days of this week. The IMD predicted in its weather forecast that the city is likely to witness clear sky and bright sun until Sunday, May 21.

Mumbai's temperature on May 19 was 30.4°C while the humidity was 73%.

The weather agency said in its forecast report that regions of Maharashtra are likely to see a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 Degree Celsius for the next two days and witness no major change in weather conditions. It was noted that most regions would be hit by hot and humid conditions that would demand proper hydration to stay fit.

Mumbai AQI

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 51 Satisfactory

Borivali: 54 Satisfactory

Kandivili: 74 Satisfactory

BKC: 107 Moderate

Kurla: 171 Moderate

