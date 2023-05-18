MP Weather Update: Thunderstorms felt in Bhopal, Sehore, Datia & other parts; maximum temperature likely to go up

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thunderstorms with hail were reported in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning in Western MP covering Bherunda of Sehore, Seoni and Gaurjhamar of Sagar district in the Eastern part of the state.

Dust and thunderstorm reported in West MP covering Vidisha, Morena, Mandsaur, Bhopal. Damages to huts, trees, infrastructure etc. due to strong winds reported in West MP covering Datia, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen and Seoni of Eastern part.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 7 less explored spots of Pachmarhi you must visit this summer

According to the meteorological department, pre- monsoon activities are expected over the central parts of the country. However, this time, central parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are observing hot weather conditions with no signs of rain. Moreover, after 48 hours, temperatures will see a rise in these parts after 48 hours.

Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh have already started to see maximums above 40 degrees. Other parts will now see an increase in the maximum temperatures. Central parts which are known for their heat are escaping heat waves and heat waves are not expected in the next few days despite the fact that a rise in temperature is likely.

Read Also Indore: Gusty winds provide relief to people

According to the Meteorological Department, in 11 districts including Bhopal, Sagar, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, there may be rain with thunder and lightning at some places. The local system will also remain active with Western Disturbance till May 20. After three days of relief, the new system will be active again from May 23. Nautpa will start with rain and thunderstorms.

Earlier, Karond in Bhopal received torrential rain for one hour on Wednesday, while a thunderstorm accompanied with heavy rains hit villages in Mhow tehsil of Indore. Due to the storm, the sheets and roofs of many houses were blown away. It rained heavily in Sehore. Trees fell due to the storm. The weather changed in many cities of the state in the evening.