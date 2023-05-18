Indore: SSH gets permission for kidney transplant, Rs 2k for pvt rooms

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a leap in organ donation and transplants, Super Speciality Hospital got permission for kidney transplant from the appropriate authority of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, on Wednesday.

The hospital has become the first government hospital in Indore division to have the facility and the medical college authorities have also started planning to start the transplants in the hospital in a month.

During the Executive Council Meeting, on Wednesday, the committee approved to start the procedures and also asked the doctors to arrange all the required facilities for the same.

Meanwhile, the executive council has also decided the private room charges in Super Speciality Hospital, and MY Hospital which is Rs 2000 per day and Rs 1500 per day.

Earlier, the charges of private rooms in MY Hospital were Rs 750 and the charges of Super Speciality Hospital have been decided for the first time.

The committee has also approved the plan for developing the basketball court and tracks on the ground of the hospital while a ‘Dharmashala’ will also be made by Indore Development Authority for the welfare of the attendants. Collector Ilayaraja T, Dr Sanjay Dixit, superintendent of MY Hospital Dr PS Thakur, superintendent of Superspeciality Hospital Dr Sumit Shukla, director of MAHSI Dr DK Taneja, joint commissioner Sapna Solanki, and other members were present.

Examinations will be paid in MRTB Hospital.

The EC has decided to charge people for the pathological examinations at MRTB Hospital. The rate would be the same as CGHS rate for the maintenance of the machines and facilities.

Three new eco ambulances to be bought

Permission was also given in the meeting to purchase three new eco ambulances in MY Hospital. It was also decided in the meeting to extend the contract by Khajrana Ganesh Mandir for providing food to the patients/delivery staff for five years. Divisional Commissioner Pawan Sharma gave instructions to strengthen the new library building of the college.

The revised budget for the financial year 2022-23 and the proposed budget for the year 2023-24 were approved in the meeting.

