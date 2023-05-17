Indore: BSF organises pension adalat

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central School of Weapons & Tactics (CSWT) Border Security Force, Airport Road, organised a pension Adalat on Wednesday for the redressal of grievances of BSF pensioners/family pensioners in a hybrid mode (video conference as well as a physical mode) under the supervision of Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, inspector general, Border Security Force.

This India pension adalat was inaugurated by Jitender Singh, state minister, ministry of personnel, public grievances, and pension, today at Vigyan Bhawan.

In all, 48 pensioners from Madhya Pradesh, 4 from Maharashtra, and 1 from Uttar Pradesh, who had grievances, attended the pension adalat, and many attended via the link provided to them. A total of 53 pension grievances were attended to, and the same were redressed at the venue.

