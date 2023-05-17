 Indore: Factory owner booked for raping divorced woman on pretext of marriage
Indore: Factory owner booked for raping divorced woman on pretext of marriage

Victim stated in her complaint that she met the accused during the lockdown when the accused assured the woman to marry her as he was going to divorce his wife.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A factory owner was booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage in Chhatripura area, police said on Wednesday. The woman alleged that the accused also threatened her to circulate her objectionable video on social media. The accused could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

SI Neelmani Thakur from Chhatripura police station said that a case has been registered against Mehul Katariya on the complaint of a 38-year-old divorced woman. She stated in her complaint that she met the accused during the lockdown when the accused assured the woman to marry her as he was going to divorce his wife.

Afterwards, the accused made physical relations with the woman and made her objectionable video. The woman alleged that the accused again made physical relations without her consent after blackmailing her to circulate the video on social media.

The woman informed the police that the accused later refused to marry her. A case has been registered against the accused under section 376, 323, 294 of the IPC and police have started a search for the accused. Police said that the accused runs a factory in the city.

