Indore: Permanent electricity connections provided to 750 houses in district

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of Chief Minister's public service campaign, Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has provided permanent connections to nearly 750 houses in last two days.

West Discom (Indore City) superintendent engineer Manoj Sharma and superintendent engineer (Indore rural) DN Sharma said that permanent electricity connections have been given to 750 houses in Indore city as well as towns and villages in the district in two days.

Camps were also held in the district on Tuesday and connections were given to the houses of eligible people.

The electricity company has provided a permanent connection of 1 KW for less than Rs 2500.

The details of the new connections have also been uploaded on Urjas portal.

In Indore district, five executive engineers of the city and four of the rural areas have been entrusted with the responsibility of providing electricity services on time to the consumers under the campaign. All engineers are taking feedback from the consumers regarding the electricity services.